Good News! Mumbaikars can now wine and dine till 1.30 am

Mumbaikars can wine and dine till 1.30 am as almost after 708 days, restaurants in fourteen districts including the metropolis have started operating as per the pre-Covid-19 timings with 100 percent capacity from Friday. However, the hospitality industry, which has hailed the state government’s move to lift restrictions and thereby push the economic activities, wants more as it has made a strong case for relaxation in the remaining districts too. The Thane district collector has relaxed curbs in Thane and Navi Mumbai from Friday so that the hotels and restaurants are expected to run with 100% capacity till 1.30 am.

‘’While this is a big relief for restaurants in these districts, the remaining restaurants in the State continue to suffer. Not only are these restaurants continuing to operate at 50 per cent capacity but also timing restrictions have not been lifted for restaurants in the remaining 22 districts. Also, the MICE segment across hotels and independent venues has taken a major beating all through the last couple of years. All kinds of events and social gatherings should be now allowed to operate at full capacity like it was prior to March 2020. The hospitality industry needs this urgently,’’ said the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) senior vice president Pradeep Shetty.

Shetty pleaded that the state now should do everything it can to bring back confidence amongst its citizens and businesses. ‘’We request the Government to restore normal timings as well as allow all hotels and restaurants to operate at 100 percent capacity across all the districts in the State,” he said.

According to the Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR), the new guidelines will be beneficial for the 14 districts the rest are unnecessarily bearing the brunt for no fault of theirs as authorities have been found wanting in meeting the vaccination target. ‘’We are yet to hear from the state government on our request for a 50% waiver in license fees and hope it gets approved as the industry really needs some government support,’’ said AHAR President Shivanand Shetty.

Further, the Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India vice president Gurbaxish Singh Kohli argued non-uniform guidelines across districts are still a cause of concern not just for the hospitality industry but also for travellers. ‘’The government will now need to lift all kinds of restrictions across the state and country and allow businesses and life to return to the pre-pandemic times. We request the governments of both the State and the Centre to bring back regularity and uniformity in operations to encourage and promote travels so that the wheels of the doomed hospitality industry can start to circulate,’’ he noted.

Moreover, the National Restaurant Association of India head for Mumbai city Pranav Rungta said the state government’s decision was a big positive for the industry as it is opened up now. ‘’In future, there should be continuity as the policy should not be changed midway again. The hospitality industry has to recover losses that were incurred in the past. The industry does not need fiscal support from the government but wants policy support,’’ he added.

State government’s move is important when the hotels and restaurants were closed for 81 days, for 48 days they were allowed to operate until 4 pm, for 82 days they were allowed to function until 10 pm with 50% capacity, for 66 days they were allowed to function until 12 am. The restaurants and bars were fully operational as per licensed timings for only 15 days of the 324 days for the year 2021-22.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:54 PM IST