Good News! Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiaries Likely To Receive Next Instalment Between June 28 & 30 June

Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme this month instalment to be credited by end of this month. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme instalment for the month is likely to be credited by the end of this month. The Rs 1,500 instalment will be directly deposited into the beneficiaries' accounts.

The scheme’s instalment is usually credited at the end of every month or at the beginning of the following month.

According to Pune Mirror, the funds are likely to be disbursed between June 28 and June 30.

Aadhaar linking mandatory

To ensure a smoother transfer of the amount, the state has asked beneficiaries to link their Aadhaar to their bank accounts. However, if beneficiaries fail to follow the rules instructed by the state, they might face difficulties in receiving the funds, or there could be delays in the transaction.

Moreover, the May instalment was disbursed on June 16, while the funds for March and April were given together to the beneficiaries.

E-KYC verification completed

Recently, the government completed the e-KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process. According to officials, nearly 80 lakh ineligible or fake applications were removed. As a result, only eligible beneficiaries will continue to receive the benefits.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, which was introduced on June 18, 2024, aims to enhance the economic independence, health, and nutrition of women while reinforcing their crucial roles within families and promoting self-reliance. Following the scheme's announcement, it received enthusiastic support from women, with over 1.62 crore registrations recorded in its first phase.

Eligible beneficiaries to receive aid

According to the latest official data, nearly 1.7 crore women across the state remain eligible for the scheme and will receive the June instalment once the disbursement begins.

Additionally, when the scheme funds were not disbursed in March and April, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the government would not discontinue its flagship 'Ladki Bahin' welfare scheme for 1.70 crore eligible women. However, he added that the government would recover funds from around 14,000 men who were found to have wrongly availed benefits under the scheme.

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