Good News! Indian Railways Announces New Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express On Daily Service Basis; Check Route & Stops Here | Representational Image

Mumbai: Rail passengers travelling between Mumbai and the Konkan region are set to get improved connectivity, with Indian Railways approving a new daily Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express service. The train is expected to benefit tourists, students, office-goers, traders and residents travelling between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and southern Konkan.

The new train will operate daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, and Sawantwadi Road. It will run as Train No. 15087 from Mumbai to Sawantwadi Road and Train No. 15088 on the return journey.

22 Commercial Stops Along Konkan Route

The Mumbai-Sawantwadi Express will halt at 22 stations, providing improved rail access to several key towns across the Konkan belt. The scheduled stops include Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road, among others.

The daily service is expected to ease passenger movement on the busy Konkan Railway corridor while offering another direct travel option between Mumbai and Sindhudurg district.

Boost For Tourism & Local Economy

Railway officials said the new service is aimed at strengthening connectivity between Mumbai and major destinations along the Konkan coast. The train is expected to make travel easier for visitors heading to the region's beaches, forts, temples and eco-tourism destinations. Apart from tourism, the daily express is also likely to benefit students, daily commuters, traders, small businesses and local residents by providing an additional direct rail link.

According to the Railways, the new train will support regional economic development, improve travel convenience and help meet the growing demand for rail transport on the Konkan route. The daily service is also expected to reduce dependence on road transport, particularly during peak travel seasons and festivals when demand for Konkan-bound trains remains high.

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