Good news for Thanekars! Union minister Raosaheb Danve assures to look into demands of railway passengers in city

Union minister Raosaheb Danve has assured that he would visit Thane in Maharashtra to discuss the local railway-related issues and the demands of passengers, once the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament gets over.

The Minister of State for Railways gave the assurance to a BJP delegation led by Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar on Thursday.

The delegation met Danve and submitted a memorandum of demand about the measures that need to be taken to improve the railway facilities in the district.

Issues related to pending works on the Konkan Railway were also discussed during the meeting, Kelkar said in a statement.

Besides that, the issue of requirement of additional trains to other districts in the Konkan region during the Ganesh festival and Holi, when people visit their native places in large numbers, was also discussed, he added.