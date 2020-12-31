Good News for Punekars: No containment zones in the city from New Year

Whether it was the first COVID-19 case in Maharashtra or all the developments related to the vaccine, Pune was always at the helm of the discussion during this pandemic.

Now, as the COVID-19 cases in the city are decreasing, Pune Municipal Corporation area will have no containment zone in the new year, reported Hindustan Times.

The new unlock and containment zone order issued by PMC stated that there would be zero micro containment zones in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,32,112 on Thursday with 3,509 fresh cases being reported.

As many as 58 coronavirus patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 49,521, the state health department said.

On the other hand, 3,612 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,28,546.

There are 52,902 active cases in the state.

A total of 75,374 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,27,47,633.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.64 percent while the fatality rate is 2. 56 percent.

Pune division recorded 779 new cases including 246 in Pune city and 118 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

(With inputs from PTI)