Good News for Punekars: MHADA lottery likely in Diwali for more than 3000 flats; click here for eligibility criteria

In order to provide affordable and quality homes to the low and mid-income segment buyers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is likely to come up with a lottery on Diwali.
As per the report by ABP Maza, more than 3,000 houses (flats) are available in the area. As per the information by Nitin Mane, Chief Officer, Pune MHADA, about one and a half thousand of these houses are from 20 per cent and are from reputed, big builders' projects.
Documents required
Domicile certificate
School leaving certificate
Passport
Birth certificate
Driving license
Voter ID card
Aadhaar card
PAN card
Eligibility Criteria
The age of the applicants must be above 18 years
The applicant should have a Certificate of Domicile
The applicant should have Pan Card
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 25001-50000. He/ She can apply for Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats.
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 50001-75000. He /She can apply for Middle Income Group (MIG) flats.
If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 75000 or above. He/ She can also apply for Higher Income Group (HIG) flats.
