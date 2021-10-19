e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:51 PM IST

Good News for Punekars: MHADA lottery likely in Diwali for more than 3000 flats; click here for eligibility criteria

FPJ Web Desk
Good News for Punekars: MHADA lottery likely in Diwali for more than 3000 flats; click here for eligibility criteria | Unsplash

In order to provide affordable and quality homes to the low and mid-income segment buyers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is likely to come up with a lottery on Diwali.

As per the report by ABP Maza, more than 3,000 houses (flats) are available in the area. As per the information by Nitin Mane, Chief Officer, Pune MHADA, about one and a half thousand of these houses are from 20 per cent and are from reputed, big builders' projects.

Documents required

  1. Domicile certificate

  2. School leaving certificate

  3. Passport

  4. Birth certificate

  5. Driving license

  6. Voter ID card

  7. Aadhaar card

  8. PAN card

Eligibility Criteria

  1. The age of the applicants must be above 18 years

  2. The applicant should have a Certificate of Domicile

  3. The applicant should have Pan Card

  4. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 25001-50000. He/ She can apply for Lowe Income Group (LIG) flats.

  5. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 50001-75000. He /She can apply for Middle Income Group (MIG) flats.

  6. If the applicant’s monthly income is between ₹ 75000 or above. He/ She can also apply for Higher Income Group (HIG) flats.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:51 PM IST
