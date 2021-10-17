Mumbai: MHADA sees good housing stock in LIC-owned Girgaon chawls

The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board of MHADA has been waiting for a redevelopment proposal of 72 LIC-owned chawls at Girgaon; these structures are 125-year-old. The MHADA board recently asked the LIC chairman to submit the proposal in order to expedite the housing project. Board chairman Vinod Ghosalkar said, “These buildings are in an extremely poor condition. They can be redeveloped under DCR 33(7) & 33(9). A proposal asking the board to carry out the redevelopment should be sent and accordingly approvals can be given.” In 2,052 tenements of these chawls, 1,067 tenants (including 984 non-residential tenants) live.

The local MP Arvind Sawant, MBRRB chairman Ghosalkar and LIC chairman held a meeting regarding the project recently. Ghosalkar said, “The residents want the MHADA repair board to carry out the redevelopment for which a proposal needs to be put forth. A discussion regarding the same was done.”

MHADA officials said when the redevelopment proposal is obtained, a major housing project can be undertaken in the island city. Besides, this project will not only provide new houses with amenities to original tenants but also generate adequate housing stock for the state housing board, which can then be sold in the open market via a lottery scheme.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 02:07 AM IST