Good news for Punekars: City's first metro station, Sant Tukaram Nagar, is ready

The first station of the Pune Metro railway has been completed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) on the priority route of Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate, reported Hindustan Times.

Construction work for the Sant Tukaram Nagar station had started in December 2019. It should have been completed five to six months earlier; however, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Maha-Metro had resumed work on the project in May after receiving approval from the state government and civic bodies following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

In January, Pune Metro successfully completed the trial run between PCMC and Phugewadi, which is a six-kilometre priority stretch.

Work on the Pune Metro project, which comprises two lines of 32 km, had started in December 2016 and was initially expected to finish by the end of 2022. However, with the work halting for over a month due to the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen if Pune Metro will meet its original deadline.

(With inputs from ANI)