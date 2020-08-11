Good news for Navi Mumbai: City on the mend; COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 78%

The reason behind this increase in the recovery rate is the corresponding increase in medical infrastructure and timely testing. While the NMMC set up an oxygen supply facility at the COVID-19 Care Centre at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi, it also tied up with Dr D Y Patil Hospital for the availability of ICU beds and ventilators.

The civic body has also ramped up the testing in the last month. According to NMMC, around a month ago, the civic body was conducting around 500 to 600 RT-PCR testing per day. Now, this has been increased to around 3000 tests.

The recovery rate under the NMMC jurisdiction is around 79%.

Even the PMC has ramped the testing facility in the areas under its jurisdiction. At present, the recovery rate is around 78.66% and the mortality is just 2.3%.

As per the data available with the civic body, a total of 48,095 COVID-19 tests were conducted between July 10 and August 10. This is around 66% of the total tests conducted under the NMMC area. A total 72,590 tests conducted by the NMMC till August 10.

During one month, the civic body came across 9,876 positive cases with a 20.53% test positivity rate. However, the overall test-positivity rate was 36.24% on July 10 which came down to 25.83% on August 10.

Since July 16, the NMMC has already conducted around 35,544 Rapid Antigen tests. After starting its own lab in Nerul with a capacity to process 1,000 tests per day, the civic body has also increased RT-PCR tests.