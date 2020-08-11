Good news for Navi Mumbai: City on the mend; COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 78%

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, there is some good news from Navi Mumbai. In a sharp improvement from the last one month, the recovery rate has reached 78%.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (NMM) along with a few adjoining areas like Uran Taluka and Panvel Grameen that are also parts of Navi Mumbai saw similar improvement.
As per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai police, the overall recovery rate of the city is 78.68% till August 10. There has been a sharp improvement from July 10 -- a month ago, -- when the recovery rate of the city was a dismal 59%.
At present, the number of active cases stands at 5,495 and a total of 723 people have died due to COVID-19 infection in the city.
The reason behind this increase in the recovery rate is the corresponding increase in medical infrastructure and timely testing. While the NMMC set up an oxygen supply facility at the COVID-19 Care Centre at the CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi, it also tied up with Dr D Y Patil Hospital for the availability of ICU beds and ventilators.
The civic body has also ramped up the testing in the last month. According to NMMC, around a month ago, the civic body was conducting around 500 to 600 RT-PCR testing per day. Now, this has been increased to around 3000 tests.
The recovery rate under the NMMC jurisdiction is around 79%.
Even the PMC has ramped the testing facility in the areas under its jurisdiction. At present, the recovery rate is around 78.66% and the mortality is just 2.3%.
As per the data available with the civic body, a total of 48,095 COVID-19 tests were conducted between July 10 and August 10. This is around 66% of the total tests conducted under the NMMC area. A total 72,590 tests conducted by the NMMC till August 10.
During one month, the civic body came across 9,876 positive cases with a 20.53% test positivity rate. However, the overall test-positivity rate was 36.24% on July 10 which came down to 25.83% on August 10.
Since July 16, the NMMC has already conducted around 35,544 Rapid Antigen tests. After starting its own lab in Nerul with a capacity to process 1,000 tests per day, the civic body has also increased RT-PCR tests.
