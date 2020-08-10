Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues new guidelines; now senior doctors must visit COVID-19 wards and ICU

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, the civic body has issued a new Standard Treatment Protocol, making it mandatory for medical experts to be involved in the treatment of critically ill patients.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a new Standard Treatment Protocol (STP) for civic runs hospitals as there has been no major reduction in the COVID-19 death due to COVID-19 despite taking a number of measures. Now, special attention will be given to people with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, and other ailments. Senior and specialist doctors will also be required to devote quality service instead of just filling their attendance sheets.

Abhijit Bangar, the civic chief will hold a meeting every evening to take stock of the situation. “Medical superintendent as well as the Head of the Department of Medicine and the concerned medical experts will present the details of the progress in their work during the meeting that will be held every evening through video conferencing,” said a senior civic official.

He added that 11 physicians and other experts have been deputed at the dedicated COVID-19 Hospital in Vashi and the new STP is applicable for them.

As per the new guidelines, senior doctors will have to spend time in the COVID-19 wards and ICU for administering patients. Now, senior doctors will have to get involved in the treatment directly and they must visit these areas at least three times to ensure that the right treatment is being given to critically ill patients.

“The medical superintendent of the hospital and other specialists will be present full time in COVID-19 wards and ICU wards during their duty hours and would ensure that their presence is not only for attendance but also helps provide a more qualitative and effective use of medical facilities to critically ill patients there,” said the official.

Now, medical experts are required to monitor the health status of each patient every hour. “These medical experts will be assigned the responsibility of treating these COVID-19 patients according to the new STP,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 under the NMMC jurisdiction reached 469 on August 9. At present, the number of active cases is 3726 while the total number of positive cases is 18481.

The civic body has already conducted 70123 till Sunday of which 33453 tests were Rapid Antigen tests.

NMMC launches Mobile Antigen Test Van

As part of the Mission Break the Chain, the NMMC in association with the Indian Jain Association launched several Mobile Antigen Test Vans on Monday. This will visit societies and slums and conduct tests on people having fever, cough, cold and other symptoms that indicate the possibility of COVID-19. There are six vans that visit across the city.