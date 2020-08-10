Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 10

India's COVID-19 tally has now crossed 2.2 million. As cases continue to rise, Health Ministry data puts the number of active cases as of August 10 at 6,34,945. Apart from this, 44,386 people have passed away.

In recent days there have been record daily spikes in positive cases. The health ministry data is usually updated in the morning, and thus the tally is likely to be higher at this point. Maharashtra for example has added 9,181 new cases in the last 24 hours. Alongside, 293 new fatalities were recorded.

The state had emerged some time ago as one of the worst affected areas in the country. Till date the western state has recorded more than 5,24,500 positive cases and the death toll has crossed the 18,000-mark. 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421.