Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by BMC on August 10

India's COVID-19 tally has now crossed 2.2 million. As cases continue to rise, Health Ministry data puts the number of active cases as of August 10 at 6,34,945. Apart from this, 44,386 people have passed away.
In recent days there have been record daily spikes in positive cases. The health ministry data is usually updated in the morning, and thus the tally is likely to be higher at this point. Maharashtra for example has added 9,181 new cases in the last 24 hours. Alongside, 293 new fatalities were recorded.
The state had emerged some time ago as one of the worst affected areas in the country. Till date the western state has recorded more than 5,24,500 positive cases and the death toll has crossed the 18,000-mark. 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421.
Within the state, Mumbai has recorded 925 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths, taking the tally to 1,24,307 and the toll to 6,845. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 19,172, an official said.
According to the daily breakdown of cases and the available facilities given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city's recovery rate now stands at 78%, while the growth rate has improved to 0.80% and the doubling rate stands at 87 days.
Testing too has been ramped up, reaching new highs in recent days. The BMC has so far tested more than 6.05 lakh samples, and according to the data given, ranks high among the cities that are testing the most people.
Corresponding to the rising number of tests, cases too seem to have increased.
The BMC has also issued a ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 10, as well as a ward-wise growth rate of new cases as of July 25.
(With inputs from agencies)
