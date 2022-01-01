Good news for Mumbaikars! Uddhav Thackeray announces waiver in property tax on residential properties up to 500 square feet

In the run-up to the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recovering from spine surgery, on Saturday announced a new year’s gift to the Mumbaikars. As promised by Shiv Sena in its ‘’vachannama,’’ Thackeray has announced a complete waiver in the property tax on residential properties measuring up to 500 square feet. He has asked the urban development headed by his close confidant and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde that it should be implemented immediately by completing the necessary formalities.

Today’s announcement will benefit nearly 16 lakh families in the city. BMC is expected to lose a revenue of Rs 468 crore. The urban development department hinted that it will be implemented from April as the government will have to issue an ordinance proposing an amendment to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888. However, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said the waiver will be applicable from January. Thackeray also directed the urban development department to implement the decision immediately.

Thackeray took a dig at the estranged ally the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that Shiv Sena does not make any tall promises like the BJP but it announces ‘’vachananama’’ with a resolve for its fulfilment. ‘’Shiv Sena has been committed to push the Mumbai’s development. It is Thackeray’s fourth generation which is currently working to take city’s development to new high. I appeal to every Mumbaikars to continue to support Shiv Sena and do not worry as the party and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government are capable to take care of everything especially to combat the present COVID 19 crisis,’’ he noted.

BMC in 2021-21 had estimated property tax collection of Rs 6,738 crore but could mobilise Rs 4,500 crore due to the covid pandemic and lockdown. In 2021-22, the BMC has projected the property tax collection of Rs 7,000 crore.

Shinde in the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature had told the legislature that the property tax on residential properties measuring up to 500 square feet has been completely waived off by Maharashtra government. He was speaking during discussion on a bill for not increasing property tax on residential buildings and plots.

"The opposition has raised the issue about waiving off the property tax of residential properties of 500 sq ft that includes general tax and other service taxes. The government’s stand is also of the same view. It is under process and the decision will be taken soon,” said Shinde in his reply.

Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fandavis had said that only general tax of property tax bills were waived off and not the entire property tax as promised by the then Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray today chaired a virtual meeting in the presence of Shinde, Mumbai District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Standing Committee Chairman Yashvant Jadhav, Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty, CM’s Principal Advisor Sitaram Kunte, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal, Urban Development Principal Secretary Mahesh Pathak, additional chief secretary Ashish Singh, Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge and BMC joint commissioner Sunil Dhamne.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 04:30 PM IST