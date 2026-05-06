Good News For Mumbaikars! Explore Nepal This Summer With Budget-Friendly 6-Day Trip To Kathmandu With Package Starting At ₹50K

Mumbai: With travel demand rising this vacation season, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a 'Mystical Nepal' package for travellers from Mumbai seeking a blend of spirituality, culture, and natural beauty. The six-day journey through Nepal is set to offer an immersive experience across its most iconic destinations, including Kathmandu and Pokhara, with tour cost starting at Rs 50,000.

The Mumbai - Kathmandu - Pokhara - Kathmandu - Mumbai includes majestic Boudhanath Stupa, sacred Pashupatinath Temple, Durbar Square, Tibetan Refugee Centre, and Swayambhunath Stupa, which would give panoramic views of the valley.

In Pokhara, the hilltop Manakamana Temple, sunrise at Sarangkot, Binhyabasini Mandir and Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave will also be part of the sightseeing. After soaking in Pokhara's charm, the journey will return to Kathmandu for a day of leisure, which allows travellers to explore local markets, cafes, or simply unwind before departure. The trip concludes with an all-inclusive return flight, leaving travellers with memories of the mystical country.

Tour Date, Flight Details & Package Cost

The IRCTC has set a fixed tour schedule from May 30 to June 4, with meals provided on a MAP basis, which includes breakfast and dinner. The package includes return flights, departing from Mumbai at 11.15 am, while the return flight from Kathmandu depart at 3:05 pm.

Tour Cost:

The package is designed to cater to families, couples, as well as solo travellers.

Adult (Single Occupancy): Rs 59,860 per person

Adult (Double Occupancy): Rs 51,900 per person

Adult (Triple Occupancy): Rs 50,600 per person

Child with Bed (4–10 years): Rs 46,100 per person

Child without Bed (4–10 years): Rs 45,400 per person

Child without Bed (2–3 years): Rs 34,800 per person