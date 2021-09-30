Good news! Centre approves Mumbai's Coastal Zone Management Plan - Here's how it will help city and its suburbs

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved Coastal Zone Management Plan for Mumbai and Mumbai Suburbs subjecting to conditions.

Realty projects in the region and those carried out by the City and Industrial Development Corporation will get a much-needed boost with this. This final notification will indicate the quantum of land parcels that can be opened up for the real estate and construction activities in the city and adjoining areas.

It will also pave the way for the redevelopment of a large number of eligible housing societies and slums, as these areas will get a floor-space index (FSI) or permissible development equal to that for the rest of the city.

An assurance in this regard was given by the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav to Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis during his recent Mumbai visit.

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray in January had urged then minister Prakash Javadekar and subsequently pursued with the Centre the issue of expediting the process of finalisation of draft CZMPs for Greater Mumbai and necessary instructions to the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM).

The draft CZMP maps were prepared by the NCSCM under the Union environment ministry in 2019 for all coastal districts in Maharashtra based on the 2019 Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

They were published on January 22, 2020. These maps use distinct colour codes to demarcate CRZ areas (I to IV), high tide and hazard line, fishing zones, inter-tidal areas, mangrove forests and buffer areas, turtle-nesting sites, cyclone shelters, koliwadas and gaothans. These maps also identify coastal areas that could be opened up for infrastructural development.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice Chairman, NAREDCO & MD, Hiranandani Group, commenting on the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change having approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai and Mumbai Suburbs, said it was a positive move on part of authorities. “Mumbai and its suburban areas face the challenge of a large number of old, dilapidated buildings and existing slum dwellings, the redevelopment of these has posed a challenge, as a result of the existing norms.”

“The final notification of CZMP for Mumbai will indicate the quantum of land parcels that can be opened up for the real estate and construction activities in the city and adjoining areas. The Order, once issued by the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), will definitely empower rehabilitation and redevelopment in these areas. Realty projects in the region and those carried out by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will also get a much-needed boost,’ he added.

Authorities have also announced that clarification on the Flamingo Sanctuary issue should be issued within a fortnight. “This, along with the CZMP, will enable commencement of several real estate development schemes, including those by the government, once the announcement is notified. These announcements will bring to a conclusion both of these issues, and enable development of locations within Mumbai and its suburban areas,” he concluded.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:37 PM IST