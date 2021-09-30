Mumbai: Road caves in at Mahul; see pics

Mumbai: A road adjoining a nullah caved in at Mahul, Chembur on Wednesday. The BrihanMumbai Municipal corporation (BMC), meanwhile, claimed the road doesn't belong to them. On the other hand, locals asked who will repair the road and who will be held responsible if any disaster happens.

The road that caved in is located at Ganesh Patel nagar, a road connecting Mahul in Chembur. "After the road developed cracks last week, we complained to the BMC and chief minister's office informing them about the dangerous road. However, after heavy downpour for the last two days on Wednesday, the major part of the road caved in risking the lives of the people using it on a daily basis. As the road is adjoining a nullah, now the protection wall of the nullah is in danger. It can fall any time. There is no streetlight on the road and if any vehicle passes in the night then the road will directly cave into the nullah taking the vehicle," said Jamal Hussain Khan, President of Hazrat Sayed Gazi Shallar Malang Shah Qadri Dargah that connects the roads.

Khan claims after the complaint the BMC officials made a visit last week, but didn't take any action. "There was a major nullah work held in the last two to three years. Heavy vehicles were routine on the road making it weak and completely damaging the road. It was the job of the nullah contractor to repair and make the road. But after completing the work they left it as it is risking the lives of daily users. We don't have any other way to reach the Dargah. The authorities look into it," added Khan.

On Thursday the locals contacted the maintenance and road department of the BMC, M-east ward. "When we contacted the BMC officials they claimed the road doesn't come under the BMC and it's a private road. If the nullah belongs to BMC, then the road connecting it is a service road, which belongs to the BMC. They claim it is an MPT (Mumbai Port Trust) road. However, the MPT authorities claim they are not aware of any such road. Now the question is who should we approach for the road," said Sunil Salve, treasurer of the Dargah trust.

However, locals also claim a dumping was carried out on the open plot near the road. The dumping was carried out by Rani Akka, a local goon. Resulting in the caving in as daily dumpers were traveling on the road.

When contacted Shrikant Shete, the local Shiv Sena corporator, he said he will contact the concerned department and look into the matter to resolve it.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, M-east ward, didn't respond to calls and messages.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:59 PM IST