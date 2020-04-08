Good news amid coronavirus: Baby born to COVID-19 positive mother in Vashi tests negative

The three-day-old baby girl who was born from a COVID-19 positive mother in Vashi on Monday has tested negative. The health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) informed that the test report that came on Wednesday confirmed that there has been no transmission of the virus from mother to the baby girl. However, the baby girl is currently under the constant observation of doctors as she had a premature birth.
Since, the novel COVID-19 is completely new across the world, there is no record of transmission of the virus from mother to child during pregnancy.
Dr. Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of NMMC said that they were very cautious while treating the mother as well as the baby girl. “We had immediately separated the baby girl from her mother to prevent any chance of virus transmission,” said Dr. Sonawane. However, we had no idea about internal transmission which can be known only after the test. “The test report confirmed that there was no internal transmission of the virus,” added Dr. Sonawane.
Now, the civic health department is concentrating to treat her mother for COVID-19. “We are confident that we will also bring the mother negative,” said AB Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC.
A team of doctors led by Dr. Rajesh Mhatre, a gynecologist at the civic hospital in Vashi had carried out a very complicated C-section operation of a 34-year-old Ghansoli woman who was already tested positive. The mother has dextrocardia, a rare congenital heart condition in which the heart is positioned toward the right side of the chest instead of the left, and this made the case more complicated for doctors. She gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital following a 30-minute cesarean section operation.
Dr. Sonawane said that this is the first case in Maharashtra of a COVID-19 positive patient delivering a baby. “Now, this is another good news that the baby is tested negative,” said Dr. Sonawane.
Meanwhile, a 72-year-old Nerul resident who was positive COVID-19 has tested negative on Wednesday. This is the fifth person in the city who recovered from the infection of the virus. However, two more people were tested positive on Wednesday under the jurisdiction of NMMC. In Koparkhairane, two persons of a family have been tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the total number of positive patients under NMMC has reached 30.
