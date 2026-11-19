'Good Deeds Give Life Meaning': Spiritual Leader Amma Inspires Devotees At Nerul Festival In Navi Mumbai | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: Stressing the importance of social and environmental responsibility, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) said that serving fellow human beings, protecting nature and caring for all living beings were essential to giving life meaning and purpose. She was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Brahmasthanam Festival in Nerul on Wednesday.

Pointing out that humanity could have avoided several of its present-day challenges by learning from nature, Amma said, "From the beginning of creation, nature, or the divine power, has been teaching us many valuable lessons. Had we learnt them properly, we could have avoided many of the complex problems humanity faces today."

Governor And Dignitaries Welcome Amma

Amma arrived at the venue around 11 am and was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Belapur MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre, Secretary to the Governor Dr Prashant Bholanath Narnaware, IAS, Pehal Foundation director Ankush Bhardwaj and Vaishali Menon, among others.

A souvenir commemorating the festival was released during the inaugural programme, while financial assistance and saris were distributed to members of the Math's AmritaSREE initiative.

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Thousands Participate In Festival Celebrations

Thousands of devotees gathered to participate in the celebrations, which included bhajans and meditation led by Amma, followed by darshan. Special pujas were also organised as part of the festival.

The Math's environmental initiative, Amala Bharatam, was reflected in a cleanliness drive conducted by volunteers, who cleared the festival venue and its surrounding areas.

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