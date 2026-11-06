Gokul Dairy Chairman Post Deadlock Continues As Hasan Mushrif Proposes Power-Sharing Formula To Satej Patil

Mumbai: The tussle over the chairperson's post of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul, has taken an interesting turn, with NCP leader Hasan Mushrif making an open offer to Congress leader Satej Patil to suggest a formula for resolving the deadlock.
Board Numbers And Quorum Deadlock
The Congress won 13 seats in the recently held election, while the Mahayuti secured 12. However, neither side has the mandatory 14 members required to meet the quorum for forming the leadership. To break the impasse, the BJP-led government has decided to appoint five nominated directors to the board, four of whom will have voting rights.
Speaking to reporters, Mushrif said the decision was necessary to ensure that elected representatives could take charge of the cooperative instead of allowing an administrator to be appointed.
"Gokul is the only cooperative institution where a quorum of 14 is required. The Congress is short by one member, while we need two. If the quorum is not achieved in three consecutive meetings, an administrator is appointed and fresh elections become necessary," he said.
Mushrif Seeks Formula From Patil
When asked whether he would support Patil for the chairperson's post, Mushrif said Patil should propose a formula to resolve the issue.
"The formula for the chairperson's post should come from Satej Patil," he said.
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Criticism Over Election Campaign
Mushrif also criticised Patil over the election campaign, alleging that posters targeting the Chief Minister had been put up in Kolhapur and that his son was subjected to caste-based campaigning.
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