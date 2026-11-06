Mumbai MCOCA Court Orders Police To Verify Age Of Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case | X

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court has directed the Mumbai police to verify whether Phool Singh Kumar, an accused in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, was below 18 years of age when the offence allegedly took place.

Special Judge Satyanarayan Navandar, though allowing the request and ordering an inquiry into the issue, denied immediate relief of shifting him to a juvenile facility. The court has directed the investigating officer to complete the verification and submit a report within 15 days.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: All accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff were produced before the MCOCA court. During the hearing, Phool Singh, one of the accused believed to be the main shooter, filed an application claiming to be a minor. The court will examine his claim regarding his age.Accused's lawyer says, "Since he is a minor, he cannot be sent to police custody. Initially, the lawyers were not aware of the actual facts. However, since we are from his hometown, we have submitted Phool Singh's birth certificate and identity card. The authorities will now verify these documents and submit a report to the court within 15 days..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2026

Police Custody Extended For Accused

The issue was raised when Kumar, the shooter, and 11 other accused were produced before the court as their police custody period concluded on Friday. The court has extended the police custody of Kumar and others, while in the case of the rest of the accused, the court has remanded them to judicial custody.

Defence Submits Age Documents

Kumar's lawyers, Sidhant Mor and Divyam Gaur, moved an application stating that he was born on November 30, 2008, and was around 17 years and 10 months old when the alleged firing occurred on October 18, 2026. They submitted a Haryana-issued birth certificate and an Aadhaar card as supporting documents, both mentioning the same date of birth.

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The defence argued that Kumar should not be kept in an adult custodial facility and sought his transfer to a place of safety under the Juvenile Justice Act. The plea was opposed by the public prosecutor.

Court Questions Delay In Raising Claim

The court, too, questioned the defence about why this issue was not brought up before the magistrate court in Sonipat when he was produced for transit remand following his arrest on October 19, or during his subsequent production before the magistrate court in Mumbai, and also on the previous occasion when he was produced before the special MCOCA court.

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The defence, however, responded, saying he was put under pressure by police not to mention it. Following this, the court directed police to verify the claim and submit the report before the court. Meanwhile, the court rejected the defence's plea to shift him to special custody until his claim is verified.

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