Gokul Ashtami 2022: Devotees await to dazzle Lord Krishna, give him a swing

Photo: Representative Image

Ridhi Gupta was anxiously waiting for markets to open this week to buy clothes for Bal Gopal (Lord Krishna's child form). She wanted to visit the market on Monday or a Tuesday but the holidays delayed her planning. Every year, Bal Gopal (Lord Krishna's childhood name) at her home dons a new set of clothes, and also gets a cradle to swing for which Ridhi's family members line up.

“I will be buying two sets. One for the August 18 night and the other for the next day,” said Gupta. Households in the city geared up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami to mark his birthday by buying new clothes and cradle in which the young one could swing.

Devotees sing bhajan, ring bells and some even bang plates as they welcome Lord Krishna's arrival at midnight. Janmashtami is celebrated on two different days. Some celebrate it on August 18 followed by Dahi Handi on August 19, while those adhering to Pushti Marg or Vaishnavs observe Janmashtami on August 19 and Dahi Handi on August 20.

“We also have a Dahi Handi. But our celebrations are a day later. We follow Pushti Marg so observe Janmashtami on August 19. In our temple we will give him snan of Panchamrit on the morning of August 20 and then break the handi. With time, we have reduced curd and butter and started to put some chocolate in the handi,” said Suresh Bhatia, trustee of over 250-year-old Madan Mohanji Haveli near CSMT. The temple makes a cradle for which people line up to give the young Lord a swing.

ISKCON, which also follows the Vaishnav way celebrates it on August 19. “We have special pujas on August 18,” where a large number of devotees will visit to pay obeisance to the the Lord,” said Lucky Kulkarni, spokesperson of ISKCON.

The main theme will be replicating Lord's majesty shone in some Tanjore paintings of Tamil Nadu. Emphasis is also given on the dress of the Lord. “Inspired by the traditional art and textile in Orissa, this year's Janmashthami night outfit showcases the richness of Sambalpuri silk coupled with hand-painted Pattachitra floral motifs,” said Kulkarni.