 Goa Property Scam: EOW Registers Case Against Real Estate Company For Defrauding Buyer
The buyer allegedly paid ₹14.9 crores between January 2008 and February 2023 believing the funds were utilized for purchase of prime property in Goa but never got possession of the property or his money back.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate | File

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a case of cheating against Goa-based Reish Magush Real Estate Company and its three directors in which Former Calangute MLA and Minister Suresh Parulekar is the prime suspect for allegedly defrauding an investor to the tune of ₹14.9 crore. 

The accused allegedly defrauded the complainant Premchand Gawas on the pretext of buying a piece of land in Goa. Gawas allegedly paid ₹14.9 crores between January 2008 and February 2023 believing the funds were utilized for purchase of prime property in Goa but never got possession of the property or his money back. 

Case transferred to EOW Mumbai

The complaint was initially registered at Tardeo Police station in Central Mumbai as majority of the payments had been done at the Bayside Mall office near Haji Ali and later transferred to the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police. 

After preliminary enquiry, EoW registered FIR against Reish Magush Real Estate Company directors Suresh Parulekar, Prasad Parulekar and Manda Suresh Parulekar for alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust. 

The trio had allegedly in connivance with the Panjim Sub Registrar ensured that the sale agreement with Gawas was never registered as to deny him possession of the property. The accused also allegedly  modified the power of attorney created for the purchase of the property to avoid transfer of the property rights and possession to Gawas. 



