Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane expresses condolence over state's first COVID-19 death

Panaji (Goa): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Monday expressed his condolence to the family of an 85-year-old man, the first person who has been succumbed to COVID-19 in Morlem in North Goa district.

