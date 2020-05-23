Coronavirus in Goa: Governor Satya Pal Malik says state is 'corona free' even as Health Ministry data claims there are 38 active cases

Is Goa free of COVID-19 cases? The answer seems to vary depending on who is asked.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik who now holds the same office in Goa said on Saturday that the state was free of the novel coronavirus.

"Goa is corona free so domestic tourists will come here. It will take time for foreign tourists to return but they too will come. This is not a long term loss to the industry," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.