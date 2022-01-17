Goa assembly polls: 'Ex CM Manohar Parrikar's son should be allowed to contest from Panaji,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son should be given the opportunity to contest from Panaji, in the upcoming Goa assembly elections. He further added that every political party contesting polls must support him and bring him to power.

"Manohar Parrikar contributed to Goa's development, but his family faced disrespect after his demise. Utpal Parrikar, his son, must be given a ticket from Panaji. Every political party contesting polls must support him and bring him to power," Raut said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party will welcome Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, if he is willing to join it.

Utpal Parrikar, speculation was rife, had been trying to get the BJP's ticket for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father had represented for more than two decades. But the ruling party has given him the cold shoulder.

Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14. Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the AAP, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), among others, are contesting.

Replying to a question asked during his interaction with reporters, Mr Kejriwal said, "I respect Manohar Parrikar. If his son is willing to join AAP, he is most welcome."

Panaji constituency is currently represented by BJP MLA Atanasio Monserratte. Recently, BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had targeted Utpal Parrikar, saying that just because an aspirant is the son of Manohar Parrikar or any leader, didn't qualify him for the BJP's ticket.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:43 AM IST