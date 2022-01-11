e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

Goa Assembly elections: We are in talks with Congress and TMC for an alliance, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

He also said that in Uttar Pradesh, they are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties.
FPJ Web Desk
Image source: ANI

'We are in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections' said NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

He also said that in Uttar Pradesh, they are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties. he added, 'The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for change. We will surely see the change in the State.'

President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar was addressing a press conference on Tuesday. He spoke about he present political scenario in Maharashtra and the country on Tuesday. He also spoke about the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
