'Go Get It': Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Cheers For Team India Ahead Of IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC 2026 Final In Ahmedabad - WATCH |

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, said she will be cheering for all the players as everyone’s contribution will help India win the title. Her statement comes as India and New Zealand will clash in the high-voltage final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Amruta said, "The whole country is with you. Go get it." When asked if she would watch the much-anticipated clash, she replied, “Jarur” (Of course), adding that not just her, but people across the country would be watching the match closely. "Right now, everyone will be glued to televisions, or some will be in the stadium."

She added, "I will cheer up for all the players because everyone's contribution will make us win the T20."

Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora also expressed confidence in Team India, saying, "Not just hope or aspiration, I am confident that India is going to win it."

The final is being played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, bringing the month-long international competition to a close. The final is expected to witness more than 1.35 lakh spectators at the world's largest cricket stadium.

If the Suryakumar Yadav-led side wins the final, India would become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times and also the first defending champion to successfully retain the title.

Where To Watch The Final

Indian fans can watch the India vs New Zealand Final live on Star Sports Network channels on television. While on the OTT, the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final will also be available LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website.

With both teams in strong form, the final in Ahmedabad is expected to be an exciting contest as India and New Zealand battle for the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 title.