Global Youth Festival 2025: Mumbai Gears Up For India’s ‘Largest Sober Festival For Youth’ At Jio World Garden On Dec 6–7

Mumbai, Nov 29: Mumbai is set to host the sixth edition of the Global Youth Festival (GYF), which is said to be a transformative event for the youth.

Festival to Be Held at Jio World Garden on December 6–7

The festival will be held on December 6 and 7 at the Jio World Garden and is anticipated to draw over 15,000 attendees and feature more than 60 experiences across six large arenas.

These spaces will offer unique curations focused on wisdom and wellbeing, adventure, arts and culture, music, yoga and mindfulness, social impact, and skill-building.

Event to Be Held in Partnership With State Government

The flagship Mumbai edition, which follows successful runs in cities like London and Pune, will be held in partnership with the Maharashtra government’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to inaugurate the event, whereas Union Minister Mansukhbhai Mandaviya and State Minister Manikrao Kokate are also likely to attend.

GYF Is a Global Youth Community Initiative

GYF is a marquee property of the Global Youth Community, a collective of passionate young professionals, artists, and changemakers spanning over 20 countries. Their mission is to “lift as they rise,” translating intent into real-world impact through various initiatives, including charity cyclothons and rural upliftment expos.

Festival Envisioned by Gurudev Rakeshji of SRMD

The annual youth festival is envisioned by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur's founder Gurudev Rakeshji. It is a platform to promote real-world wisdom, inclusive spirituality, self-mastery, future-ready skills, social impact, arts, culture and sports.

Industry Leaders and Celebrities to Address Youth

The event’s speaker lineup boasts influential figures across industries, including actress Malaika Arora, Welspun India CEO Dipali Goenka, Kotak Mahindra Asset’s Nilesh Shah, and Tata Power’s CEO Praveer Sinha. They will lead high-impact panels on culture, leadership, wellness, and youth-driven change.

Main Stage to Showcase Diverse Indian Talent

The Main Stage segment will showcase diverse Indian talent. Performers include Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards winner Stebin Ben, the viral bhajan-jamming duo Backstage Siblings, the Mahadevan Brothers, and the soft pop-rock band Last Minute India.

Festival Driven by Volunteer Participation

Dr. Alok Shah, the festival coordinator, emphasised the volunteer spirit driving the event. “The GYF Mumbai edition is run entirely by over 500 volunteers, aiming to empower youth to lead with empathy, awareness, and action. It may just be a weekend but come Monday morning, you will feel changed, charged, and more alive than ever.”

GYF Dubbed ‘Coachella of Consciousness’

Distinguishing itself from conventional youth gatherings, GYF is usually referred to as the “Coachella of Consciousness,” a “Festival of Inner Change & Outer Impact,” and even “India’s Largest Sober Festival.”

Major Attractions Include Immersive Shows and Social Impact Arenas

Key attractions include the Innerverse immersive LED show, the League of Leaders fireside chats, and the vast Love & Care Arena for hands-on social impact projects. The festival also features India’s largest outdoor sound healing experience and an Adventure Thrill Zone.

All Proceeds to Support National Charitable Initiatives

All the proceeds from the festival are dedicated to national charitable initiatives. Following Mumbai, GYF will head to Kolkata on December 14, with plans for a New York edition next year.

