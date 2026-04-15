Global Medical Breakthrough: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Doctor Performs Remote Robotic Kidney Surgery On Patient In Muscat

Kokilaben Hospital surgeon leads cross-border robotic kidney surgery, advancing global healthcare access | File Photo

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: In a landmark moment for global healthcare, doctors from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital successfully conducted a remote robotic kidney surgery on a patient located nearly 2,000 km away in Muscat, marking a major breakthrough in cross-border medical care.

Complex procedure performed remotely

The procedure—a robotic radical nephrectomy (complete kidney removal)—was performed on a 55-year-old woman at Medical City Hospital. The patient, diagnosed with localised kidney cancer, underwent surgery to remove the affected kidney.

The operation was led remotely from Mumbai by uro-oncologist Dr T. B. Yuvaraja using the advanced Medbot Toumai Robotic Surgery System.

A radical nephrectomy involves the removal of the entire kidney along with surrounding fat and, in some cases, nearby lymph nodes or the adrenal gland. It is typically performed to treat localised kidney cancer.

Diagnosis and surgical details

According to Dr Yuvaraja, the patient initially presented with abdominal pain. Detailed CT and MRI scans revealed a large tumour in the kidney, making complete removal the only viable treatment option. The procedure was completed in approximately 90 minutes.

On-site support ensures safety

The surgery was supported on-site by a team at Medical City Hospital—an institution serving military and security personnel. The local surgical team was led by Dr Akash Shah, Consultant in Uro-Oncology, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery at Kokilaben Hospital, who ensured seamless intra-operative coordination and patient safety. Dr Yuvaraja noted that in case of any communication disruption, Dr Shah was fully prepared to take over the procedure.

Previous cross-border surgeries

Notably, in December last year, Dr Yuvaraja had also performed a remote radical prostatectomy and a robot-assisted partial nephrectomy on a patient in Shanghai, further demonstrating the growing capabilities of cross-border robotic surgery.

Doctors highlight global impact

Speaking on the achievement, Dr Yuvaraja said, “The ability to operate across borders in real time means that access to the best medical expertise is no longer defined by geography.” He added that such advancements position India as a leader in delivering real-time global medical care.

Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of the hospital, said the milestone reinforces the institution’s leadership in robotic and remote surgeries. He emphasised that such innovations are enabling Indian doctors to extend specialised care globally without requiring patients to travel.

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Regulatory compliance maintained

The surgery was conducted in compliance with regulatory guidelines set by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of safety, ethics, and clinical governance.

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