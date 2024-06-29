Global Conclave On Plastics Recycling And Sustainability To Kick Off In Delhi From July 4-7 |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Association (CPMA) will organise the Global Conclave on Plastics Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) from July 4 to 7, at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. The Conclave will largely address the critical issues surrounding plastic use and the plastic recycling industry which is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2033.

The conclave comes at a pivotal time as India's plastic recycling industry is poised to reach $6.9 billion by 2033 and a strong informal sector recycling rate of approximately 60%. Key topics of discussion will include innovative solutions to enhance sustainability, the environmental impact of plastics, and advancing recycling technologies. This is expected to translate into business opportunities in the recycling segment which will be highlighted through solutions provided by the exhibitors.

GCPRS will convene experts from India and abroad to tackle pressing concerns in plastic waste management, recycling, and sustainability. The Conclave will also discuss the impact of the plastic on the environment, and innovative solutions that can lead to a more sustainable future.

Arvind Mehta, chairman of AIPMA's Governing Council, said, “With India's Zero Waste goal, GCPRS will highlight the innovative recycling technologies, sustainable alternatives such as Biodegradable and compostable plastics, and efficient waste management solutions. The event will serve as a platform for industry leaders, start-ups, and environmental experts to display their latest advancements and share insights on achieving sustainability in the plastics industry. The exhibition brings together a diverse group of stakeholders, including industry leaders, innovators, policy makers, and environmental experts. This provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to network, form collaborations, and gain insights into emerging industry trends."

Several union ministries, including Ministry of Chemicals and fertilizers, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan among others have pledged their support for GCPRS, highlighting its significance in India's sustainable development agenda.

Hiten Bheda, chairman of GCPRS 2024, said, “In addition to the exhibition, the conclave will feature a CEO roundtable on July 4, to be addressed by global experts on the subject. On July 5 and 6, under the aegis of sustainability forum, various issues related to the ecosystem of plastic waste, recycling and sustainability will be discussed with the domain experts. The future of recycled plastics in industries like automobiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals will find space in these discussions."

Read Also Mumbai: Plastic Manufacturers Upskill 100 Underprivileged Youth To Excel In Industry

Industry leaders believe that the exhibition will attract plastic recyclers, machinery manufacturers, waste solution providers, recycle traders, bio-polymer and compostable producers, raw material suppliers, innovative start-ups, and experts in testing and standardization from across India.