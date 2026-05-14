GJC Inaugurates New Mumbai Office In Parel, Marks Major Milestone In 20-Year Journey

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council | File Photo

Mumbai: The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex trade body representing more than six lakh jewellers across India, inaugurated its new office at Trust House in Parel East, Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s two-decade journey.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by former Rajya Sabha member Ajay Sancheti, Maharashtra Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar, MLC Chitra Wagh, GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta and members of the Committee of Administration.

Industry leaders, associations and jewellers from across the country participated in the event, which celebrated the Council’s growing role in advocating policy reforms, promoting transparency and supporting responsible trade practices within the gems and jewellery sector.

A day earlier, on May 13, GJC convened a nationwide virtual meeting to discuss the Centre’s recent customs duty revisions on gold and silver, broader macroeconomic concerns and the industry’s role in supporting national economic priorities. The meeting was attended by senior industry leaders including former chairmen Ashok Minawala and Saiyam Mehra, as well as industry veteran Nitin Khandelwal.

During the discussions, GJC acknowledged the Government’s concerns regarding the Current Account Deficit, foreign exchange reserves and global economic uncertainties. The Council reiterated that the industry would continue supporting measures aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability.

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The Council also urged jewellers to discourage the sale of pure gold bars to retail consumers and instead promote value-added jewellery purchases and old gold exchange mechanisms. Members stressed the importance of recycling idle household gold through a strengthened Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) to reduce dependence on imports.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Rokde said the new office symbolised the unity and collective strength of the Indian gems and jewellery fraternity. Avinash Gupta added that the industry remained committed to supporting the Government’s economic priorities while safeguarding the interests of artisans, traders and consumers.

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