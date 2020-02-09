Girl threatened with gun by man claims himself ex army man

The Santacruz police has arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly threatening a 17-year-old girl for extortion with his gun on the Juhu Beach on Saturday afternoon. The accused, identified as Kailas Solanki, claims that he is an ex army man. On the girl’s complaint, Solanki was arrested for extortion and under the sections of Arms Act.
According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Santacruz police station, the girl was waiting for her friend at Juhu Beach on Saturday evening. Around 5.30, a man came and sat besides her.
According to the girl, the man suddenly removed his gun and threatened her saying, “Chal game khelati he kya” (let’s play a game). The girl, out of fear, started to walk away from the man. However, he held her bag and asked for money. The girl then called a street vendor for help, and as soon as he arrived, the man released her and went away.
The girl then narrated the incident to people gathered there, who suggested her to visit a police chowky nearby. The girl went to the chowky and came along with the woman police officer present there.
The officer nabbed Solanki from the beach, where he was found talking to another girl.
Solanki was taken to police station where he told he is a security guard working for a developer and said that he is an ex army-man. When police asked for license for his weapon, he could not produced any document after which he was arrested for extortion and under the arms act.
Solanki was produced before the court on Sunday which sent him to police custody till 12.
