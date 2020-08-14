Mumbai: 11- year-old Girgaon boy hangs self, leaves note for parents

An 11- year-old from Girgaon hanged himself at his residence on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the boy wrote a suicide note to his parents saying: “I love you but don’t want to stay". Following the incident, the VP Road police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

According to the police, the boy’s parents had gone out for work around 6.30 pm. His father works as a delivery man with a popular online food ordering platform. He dropped his wife at Nal Bazaar and went ahead to drop some food deliveries.

Around 7.20 pm, when the boy’s mother returned home, she was shocked to see her son hanging from the ceiling fan. She immediately brought him down with the help of neighbours and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that at the time of the incident, the couple’s 5-year daughter was present in the room.

The post-mortem report suggests the boy died of "asphyxia due to hanging" following which the cops registered a case of ADR. Our investigation is underway," said Gulabrao More, senior inspector of V P Road police station.

“We are yet to ascertain what led the Standard VI boy to take such an extreme step. His parents are currently in trauma. We are unable to record their statement. However, we have called them for a statement on Friday,” said a police official.