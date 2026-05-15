Gig Workers Demand ₹20 Per Kilometre After Fuel Price Hike; Warn Of Sector Exit, Plan Saturday Shutdown | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has demanded an im increase in per-kilometre service rates for app-based workers following the latest rise in petrol and diesel prices, warning that the move could severely affect the livelihoods of millions of gig workers across India.

12 million gig workers facing additional financial burden

In a statement issued on Friday, the union said the increase in fuel prices announced on May 15 would place an additional financial burden on workers engaged in food delivery, transportation, logistics and other app-based services. GIPSWU claimed that nearly 12 million gig and platform workers would be directly impacted by the hike.

According to reports cited by the union, oil marketing companies increased petrol and diesel prices by around Rs. 3 per litre, marking one of the first major nationwide fuel price increases in almost four years. The union attributed the rise to increasing international crude oil prices and instability in global energy markets linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Demands minimum Rs 20 per kilometre service rate

GIPSWU President Seema Singh said the fuel price increase, coupled with the earlier rise in LPG cylinder prices, had intensified economic pressure on workers already struggling with rising living costs. She warned that many gig workers may be forced to leave the sector if compensation structures are not revised.

Singh urged both the Government and digital platform companies to introduce a minimum service rate of Rs. 20 per kilometre for delivery and transport workers. She said workers associated with platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit were particularly vulnerable as they relied heavily on motorcycles and scooters while working long hours in extreme weather conditions.

Companies failed to revise delivery charges proportionately

The union also highlighted that companies had failed to proportionately revise delivery charges and kilometre-based payments despite rising operational expenses, including fuel, vehicle servicing and maintenance costs.

GIPSWU has submitted memorandums to the Government of India and several app-based companies, including Uber, Ola and Rapido, seeking immediate revision of payment structures and compensation for rising fuel expenses.

As part of its protest, the union has appealed to gig workers nationwide to observe a temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday.

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