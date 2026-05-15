Brain-Dead Mumbai Woman's Organs Give New Life To Six Patients After Family Honours Her Donation Wish |

Mumbai: A 50-year-old brain-dead woman’s organs has given a new lease on life to at least six patients after her family chose to donate her organs following her tragic demise.

Woman collapsed after son's exam result celebration

The woman, Sakshi Sonawane, worked in the purchase department of a pharmaceutical company in Navi Mumbai. According to her husband, Shirish Sonawane, the incident occurred on May 5 at around 11:30 am, shortly after their son’s Class 10 examination results were announced. Their son had scored 92.4 percent marks, and the family was celebrating the achievement.

“There was an atmosphere of happiness at home, and my wife was sharing the joy with her colleagues at the office,” said Sonawane.

She felt dizzy at work, lost consciousness

While at work in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, Sakshi suddenly felt dizzy while walking towards the washroom, collapsed, and lost consciousness. Her colleagues immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. Doctors later diagnosed her with a severe brain hemorrhage accompanied by extensive bleeding.

“She was placed on a ventilator as her condition was extremely critical. Despite four days of treatment and monitoring, there was no response. Doctors later informed us that she had become brain dead,” Sonawane said.

Declared brain dead after four days

The family, residents of Panvel, decided to honour Sakshi’s long-standing wish of organ donation. Sonawane said the couple had pledged to donate their organs three years ago through a government portal.

“She will continue to live even after leaving this world,” he said emotionally, while also expressing grief that she passed away just when their son had achieved academic success.

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Sakshi’s heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, and corneas were donated to patients awaiting transplants in different hospitals. The organ donation marked the city’s 24th successful organ donation of the year.

Sonawane added that the entire family, including their son and daughter, who recently completed her graduation, supported the decision to donate Sakshi’s organs.

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