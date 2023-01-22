Gift of life: 53-year-old MBMC peon gives kidney to save daughter’s life

53-year-old MBMC peon Vinayak patil donated his kidney to save daughter’s life |

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister-Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoing a kidney transplant in Singapore on 5, December-2022, with his daughter Rohini Acharya being the donor had gained a lot of media attention.

Father donates kidney to daughter

However, at around the same time, doctors at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai were busy conducting a similar surgery to remove the kidney of 53-year-old- Vinayak Patil, who wanted to give the gift of life to the organ recipient- his 19-year-old daughter Shraddha. A resident of Narangi village in Virar, Vinayak Patil works as a peon in the commissioner’s chamber at the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar.

Shraddha was diagnosed with kidney disorder last year

The youngest member of the family of four including parents and an elder brother, Shraddha is a second year BA student of a college in Virar. She suddenly started experiencing medical complications in July last year. Initially, it was vomiting and severe cough but her condition started deteriorating and she was diagnosed with kidney disorder in November-2022. Doctors advised a kidney transplant and Vinayak Patil immediately decided to give his kidney to save his daughter's life.

Have lived 50 years, she has her entire life ahead: Patil

“Doctors told me that age factor was likely to create complications, but I had decided. I have lived for more than 50 years, she (Shraddha) is young and has a full life ahead. After thorough medical examinations and confirming a good match for the recipient, the surgery was conducted. I am happy to save my daughter after giving her one of my kidneys," says Patil. The kidney transplant was successful last month and both are fine after the surgeries.

Will ensure he lives like a king, says daughter after surgery

Aspiring to become a district collector, Shraddha says, “No words can express what my father has done for me, now it’s my turn. I will study hard and appear for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations next year. I will see to it that he lives like a Raja (King)”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)