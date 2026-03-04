'Ghost Pathologists' Haunt Maharashtra: MLA Manisha Kayande Raises Alarm Over Lab Technicians Signing Reports, Government Promises Action

The issue of “ghost pathologists” was raised in the state assembly on Wednesday after Shiv Sena MLA Manisha Kayande drew attention to alleged bogus practitioners operating across Maharashtra. | File Pic & AI

Mumbai: The issue of “ghost pathologists” was raised in the state assembly on Wednesday after Shiv Sena MLA Manisha Kayande drew attention to alleged bogus practitioners operating across Maharashtra. She claimed that laboratory technicians are signing pathology reports despite not being authorised to do so.

MLA Exposes the Malpractice

Kayande stated that only an MD (Pathology) is authorised to sign a pathology report. However, technicians are reportedly signing these reports, which she said amounts to malpractice. She urged the government to take action against such individuals under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

In its February 25 issue, The Free Press Journal reported concerns raised by the Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPPM). The association alleged that some laboratories in the state are operating in the names of deceased pathologists. In certain cases, pathologists’ names were reportedly used without mentioning their registration numbers.

According to MAPPM, nearly 8,000 pathology laboratories across Maharashtra are functioning without qualified pathologists. The association has accused the state government of failing to act against “bogus doctors,” thereby putting public health at significant risk.

Erosion of Public Trust in Diagnostics

Kayande said the rapid increase in pathology laboratories, including in urban areas, has brought the issue to light. “Some laboratories are allegedly issuing test reports without the supervision of trained pathologists or recognised medical practitioners. In certain instances, lab technicians or other staff members are digitally signing reports on behalf of pathologists. This has severely eroded public trust in diagnostic testing, with serious concerns emerging over the credibility of reports issued by several laboratories,” she said.

She sought clarification from the government on whether action would be taken against such pathologists under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, in the same manner as action taken against bogus doctors.

Government Responds with Assurance

Responding to the issue, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said there is a lack of clarity in this regard. However, he added that the government will soon convene a meeting with all stakeholders to discuss the matter and consider enacting appropriate legislation.

Dr Sandip Yadav, president of MAPPM, stated that the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, has adequate provisions to take action against bogus pathologists. “FIRs have been registered and action has been taken under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. There is no ambiguity. It appears that the government has been delaying the issue for the past two decades, possibly to protect these technicians for minor benefits,” said Dr Yadav.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/