 Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGhodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions

Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions

Residents of Ghodbunder Road in Thane are grappling with a severe water shortage, forcing housing societies to spend lakhs monthly on private tankers. BJP corporator Manohar Dumbre has urged the Municipal Commissioner to halt new construction approvals until adequate supply is ensured. With 4–5 lakh residents and pending promises of additional water, civic inaction has sparked growing frustration.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
The residents of Ghodbunder Road are facing a deepening water crisis as the summer heat intensifies, forcing many to purchase water from private tankers at exorbitant rates. | Representative Image

Thane: The residents of Ghodbunder Road are facing a deepening water crisis as the summer heat intensifies, forcing many to purchase water from private tankers at exorbitant rates. Despite being one of the highest tax-paying regions in the city, the area continues to struggle with inadequate civic infrastructure and a persistent shortage of basic utilities.

Demand for Halt on New Construction

In response to the escalating crisis, BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre has formally petitioned Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. Dumbre has demanded an immediate moratorium on permits for new construction projects in the Ghodbunder area until a consistent and sufficient water supply is guaranteed for existing residents.

"The administration must take urgent measures to prevent public unrest. It is unjust to keep adding new residential complexes when the current population is already struggling for every drop," Dumbre stated in his letter to the Commissioner.

FPJ Shorts
Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions
Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions
'Should've Acted Responsibly': Akanksha Chamola Finally Reacts On Dil Dhokha Aur Desire's VIRAL Video, Says Kunwar Amar & Ali Hasan Got 'Too Excited'
'Should've Acted Responsibly': Akanksha Chamola Finally Reacts On Dil Dhokha Aur Desire's VIRAL Video, Says Kunwar Amar & Ali Hasan Got 'Too Excited'
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features Goddess Lakshmi – EXCLUSIVE
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features Goddess Lakshmi – EXCLUSIVE
Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Says Mandatory Dates To Continue
Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Says Mandatory Dates To Continue

Key Issues Highlighted:

The population in the Ghodbunder Road vicinity has surged to nearly 4 to 5 lakh residents, outstripping the current capacity of the water distribution network.

The Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee records the highest property tax collection in Thane. Residents have expressed growing frustration that these contributions are not reflected in the quality of civic amenities provided.

Many large housing societies are reportedly spending lakhs of rupees every month on private water tankers to meet their daily needs.

Read Also
Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Says Mandatory Dates...
article-image

The news report highlights that the administration had previously promised an additional supply of 50 to 100 million liters of water to the region. However, these assurances remain unfulfilled, leaving citizens to face the brunt of the heatwave without adequate relief.

Traffic and Logistics

In addition to the water shortage, the chronic traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road has further deteriorated the quality of life for locals and commuters alike. The combination of stalled traffic and dry taps has led to a significant "suffocation" of public morale in the area.

As the summer peak approaches, all eyes are now on the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to see if they will implement the requested "emergency measures" or continue to allow new developments amidst a dwindling resource pool.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on