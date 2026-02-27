Ghodbunder Road Water Crisis Deepens: BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre Demands Halt On New Constructions

The residents of Ghodbunder Road are facing a deepening water crisis as the summer heat intensifies, forcing many to purchase water from private tankers at exorbitant rates. | Representative Image

Thane: The residents of Ghodbunder Road are facing a deepening water crisis as the summer heat intensifies, forcing many to purchase water from private tankers at exorbitant rates. Despite being one of the highest tax-paying regions in the city, the area continues to struggle with inadequate civic infrastructure and a persistent shortage of basic utilities.

Demand for Halt on New Construction

In response to the escalating crisis, BJP Corporator Manohar Dumbre has formally petitioned Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. Dumbre has demanded an immediate moratorium on permits for new construction projects in the Ghodbunder area until a consistent and sufficient water supply is guaranteed for existing residents.

"The administration must take urgent measures to prevent public unrest. It is unjust to keep adding new residential complexes when the current population is already struggling for every drop," Dumbre stated in his letter to the Commissioner.

Key Issues Highlighted:

The population in the Ghodbunder Road vicinity has surged to nearly 4 to 5 lakh residents, outstripping the current capacity of the water distribution network.

The Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee records the highest property tax collection in Thane. Residents have expressed growing frustration that these contributions are not reflected in the quality of civic amenities provided.

Many large housing societies are reportedly spending lakhs of rupees every month on private water tankers to meet their daily needs.

The news report highlights that the administration had previously promised an additional supply of 50 to 100 million liters of water to the region. However, these assurances remain unfulfilled, leaving citizens to face the brunt of the heatwave without adequate relief.

Traffic and Logistics

In addition to the water shortage, the chronic traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road has further deteriorated the quality of life for locals and commuters alike. The combination of stalled traffic and dry taps has led to a significant "suffocation" of public morale in the area.

As the summer peak approaches, all eyes are now on the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to see if they will implement the requested "emergency measures" or continue to allow new developments amidst a dwindling resource pool.

