Ghatkopar man beaten to death for not bringing cigarettes

A 24-year-old man from Ghatkopar was beaten to death after he denied bringing cigarettes for his friends. The accused assaulted the victim identified as Yogesh Garud with their hand and feet in which he died. The two accused Akash and Sardar Avinash, alias Bala, were arrested, while the third accused is yet to be arrested.

According to the Pant Nagar police, the incident took place on Sunday night when the victim, a resident of Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, was sitting near his residence on Sunday night. Around 10.35 pm, three of his friends came there and asked Garud to bring cigarettes for them. However, Garud turned them down, which led to an argument and three hit him.

Garud, who received blows on his head and chest, fell down at the spot. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

Following the incident, Pant Nagar police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of murder (302), punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (323) intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (504) common intention (34) and arrested the two accused.