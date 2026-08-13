Ghatkopar Landslide Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 8 After 28-Year-Old Man Dies Following 32-Hour Rescue | Video | X

Mumbai: The death toll in the Ghatkopar landslide climbed to eight on Thursday after rescuers recovered the body of 28-year-old Saddam Wazir Ali Khan, who had spent 32 hours trapped beneath a massive boulder. He was rescued from the debris and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

The rescue operation at Ashok Nagar, Hill No. 3, began at 5 am on Wednesday following the landslide and resumed on Thursday morning amid fears that another person was trapped beneath the debris. However, rescuers have been facing significant challenges due to the area’s confined terrain, dense population and mountainous landscape, a Mumbai Fire Brigade official said.

The rescue operation has been hampered by the unstable ground around the chawl following the landslide. The narrow lanes have made access difficult, while huge boulders have piled on top of those that fell onto the settlement, posing an additional challenge for rescuers.

Rescuers faced a daunting task as they worked to reach Saddam, manually cutting through massive boulders and debris with hammers and other hand tools, as the narrow and mountainous terrain prevented the use of heavy machinery. After nearly 32 hours, Saddam was finally pulled from the debris and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital at around 1 pm on Thursday. However, doctors declared him dead.

The fire official said the size of the boulders made the rescue operation extremely challenging, as personnel had to cut through them manually. Prolonged entrapment beneath heavy debris further diminished the chances of survival, the official said. Seven people injured in the incident are currently taking treatment at Rajawadi and Bhabha Hospital at Kurla.