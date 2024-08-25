Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: 'Business Partner Of Arshad Khalid’s Wife Needs To Be Quizzed,' Observes Sessions Court

Sessions Court | X

Mumbai: In the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, the sessions court, while denying anticipatory bail to Arshad Khan, observed that his custodial interrogation is needed to “ascertain his role” in the process of obtaining permission for the hoarding.

Observation Made By The Sessions Court

Khan is said to be the business partner of the wife of suspended additional director-general of police Qaiser Khalid. In its order rejecting Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, the court said, “Prima facie, it seems that the applicant (Khan) and Sumna Khalid, the wife of Qaiser Khalid, during whose tenure Ego Media was granted permission to erect the hoarding, are partners in a firm, Mahpara Lucknowi Garments.”

The prosecution claimed that Khan received over Rs 1 crore from Ego Media for securing the permission. Between July 2021 and December 2023, Rs 84 lakh was allegedly transferred into 18 bank accounts from Ego Media and Gujju Ads Pvt Ltd.