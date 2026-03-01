 Ghatkopar Grief Turns To Anger: Hundreds March Seeking Justice For Dhrumil Patel Killed In SUV Accident Involving Minor Driver
Hundreds of residents marched in Ghatkopar demanding justice for 33-year-old Dhrumil Patel, who died after being hit by an SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old. The protest followed reports that the minor was granted bail under the Juvenile Justice Act. Participants called for stricter laws in cases involving grave offences by minors.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
A wave of grief and anger swept through Ghatkopar on Sunday evening as hundreds of residents participated in a march demanding justice for 33-year-old Dhrumil Patel, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident allegedly caused by a speeding SUV driven by a 17-year-old boy. | Pics| Salman Ansari

Mumbai: A wave of grief and anger swept through Ghatkopar on Sunday evening as hundreds of residents participated in a march demanding justice for 33-year-old Dhrumil Patel, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident allegedly caused by a speeding SUV driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Procession Traverses Accident Site at Somaiya College

The march began from Patel’s residence at Elchiwadi Compound and proceeded through MG Road in Ghatkopar (West), passing the gate No. 3 of Somaiya College in Vidyavihar — the site of the accident — before culminating in a rally at the Tilak Nagar Municipal Ground (Lal Maidan). Family members, friends, well-wishers, and local residents gathered in large numbers to express their anguish and call for stricter legal action.

Patel and his wife, Meenal, 32, were returning home on their two-wheeler on the night of February 5 when their vehicle was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV driven by the minor near Somaiya College. Both sustained critical injuries in the collision. Patel battled for his life for ten days at a private hospital in Ghatkopar (West) before succumbing to his injuries. Meenal remains bedridden and continues to receive medical care.

Minor Accused Granted Bail Under Juvenile Justice Act

The accused minor has been booked under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and has reportedly been granted bail, a development that has intensified public outrage. Protesters argued that serious offences involving minors should be treated with greater severity and called for amendments to existing laws to ensure stricter punishment in cases involving grave crimes.

article-image

“Dhrumil lost his life through no fault of his own. Justice must be served,” said one of the participants at the rally. Many demanded that minors involved in serious crimes be tried as adults and that legal reforms be introduced to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident has reignited debate over juvenile accountability in cases involving fatal road accidents, with residents urging authorities to ensure that justice is delivered swiftly and fairly.

