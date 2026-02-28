Ghatkopar Erupts In Grief: Candle March Planned After 'Minor' Driver's SUV Kills Local Man, Widow Appeals For Justice

Mumbai: Outraged by the death of Ghatkopar resident Dhrumil Patel (33) in a road accident on February 5 near Somaiya College, a large number of local residents have decided to hold a candle march on Sunday to protest against the shocking incident. The accused person who was at the wheel is being proceeded against only under the Juvenile Justice Act because he is a ``minor." The FPJ has been campaigning demanding a change in law so that ``minors" who are involved in major crimes are tried like adults and punished appropriately.

Outrage Over Juvenile Status

Dhrumil and his wife Meenal (32) were returning home at night when an SUV driven by a 17-year-old rammed into their two-wheeler. Dhrumil battled for his life for ten days in a private hospital in Ghatkopar (W), but succumbed to his injuries. Meenal suffered serious injuries and is bed ridden.

Dhrumil Patel's wife Meenal's Appeal

In a touching video appeal she said the ``minor" was driving without a licence in a rash manner. She said her husband was not at all at fault. She appealed to all citizens to take part in the protest march on Sunday. The march will commence at 4 p.m. from Elchiwadi compound where Dhrumil lived near Kapolwadi, MG Road, Ghatkopar (W) and then go to gate no. 3 of Somaiya College, Vidyavihar, where the accident took place and wind up into a rally at Tilak Nagar Muncipal ground (Lal Maidan). Hundreds of people have already signed up for the march.

