Ghatkopar Businessman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Financial Losses, Police Probe Money Troubles | AI

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 61-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a 20-storey residential building in Ghatkopar (East) on Monday afternoon, following severe losses in his business.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Manilal Bhayani, a resident of Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar (East), who was engaged in the ball-bearings business.

Police Receive Alert After Man Jumps From Simarajdhani Building

According to the Pant Nagar police, the control room received a call around 12:30 pm on September 7, reporting that a man had jumped from the terrace of Building No. 14, Simarajdhani, in Ghatkopar (East). A police team rushed to the spot and found Bhayani critically injured. He was immediately conveyed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police investigations revealed that Bhayani had arrived at the building around 9:37 am to meet an acquaintance, Ashok Karsandas Solanki, 71, who resides in Flat No. 1302. Police noted that Bhayani had financial dealings related to his business with Solanki’s 45-year-old son, Krishna Solanki. However, Krishna had not been living with his father for the past year and was not present.

CCTV Shows Multiple Movements Before Fatal Fall

CCTV footage shows Bhayani leaving the building at 10:40 am, alongside Ashok Solanki, who had walked him out. According to the police, around 11:00 am, Bhayani re-entered the building alone, he took the lift to the 20th floor and subsequently went to the terrace, from where he allegedly jumped.

An eyewitness present on the terrace, Suresh Rekhchand Rathi, 61, reported seeing Bhayani shortly before he took the extreme step. The deceased's body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police suspect that severe financial strain and heavy business losses drove Bhayani to end his life. Statements of Bhayani's relatives and other persons connected with the matter are being recorded, while further investigation is underway.

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