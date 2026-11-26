Ghai Family Feud: Ravi Ghai Files Fresh Complaint Against Son Gaurav, Seeks Forensic Probe Into Gravis Group Digital Records |

Mumbai: In the case of the ongoing Ghai family feud, octogenarian Ravi Ghai, founder of Gravis Group, has sought custody of the original documents and a comprehensive forensic and financial investigation into the company’s digital records.

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Ghai filed a complaint against his son Gaurav in New Delhi on October 28, reiterating allegations of forgery and cheating. According to Gaurav’s spokesperson, a similar complaint filed in New Delhi last year was transferred to Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which closed the enquiry on April 15, 2026, finding the matter to be of a civil nature.

In a statement, Gaurav said: “We have learnt from media that Ravi Ghai has filed a complaint with the police in New Delhi. We have not been served with any copy of the complaint or any notice in respect of it, and we are not aware of its contents. This is not the first such complaint. Over the last two years, Mr. Ravi Ghai has filed a series of complaints and proceedings concerning the same family settlement. Every authority that has examined them has closed or rejected them.”

The latest complaint comes amid an arbitration process that began in April. On April 16, the Bombay High Court held that a valid arbitration agreement existed between the family members and referred their disputes to arbitration. Ghai challenged the order before the Supreme Court but withdrew his petition on June 16. The disputes are now before the Arbitral Tribunal appointed by the High Court.

Gaurav has maintained that the family settlements of 2021 and 2023 were signed by all family members, including Ghai and his daughters, after negotiations involving their respective lawyers. Under the settlement, Ghai received substantial payments, including Rs105 crore in November 2021.

“No court, tribunal or investigating agency has found any wrongdoing by Gaurav Ghai. The new complaint appears to be yet another attempt to reopen, through complaints to the police, a settlement under which Ravi Ghai has already been paid. These matters are before the Arbitral Tribunal and the Bombay HC, and we will not argue them in the media. We have full faith in the legal process, and we are confident that this complaint too will be found to be without basis,” the statement said.