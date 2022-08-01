e-Paper Get App

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai' remarks

The letter wished the governor to recover from the "illness of hatred against Maharashtra"

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari | File

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party's youth wing will send 6,000 letters to Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari in protest against his "anti-Mumbai" remarks.

The letter wished the governor to recover from the "illness of hatred against Maharashtra".

"You consistently insult Maharashtra and the great people in Maharashtra. We, as the youth of Maharashtra, face the question of whether you are the governor of Maharashtra for the welfare of the state or the hatred. You shall honestly follow the oath you had taken to hold the Constitutional post. Hope you will get well soon from the illness of hatred of Maharashtra," the letter stated.

Nationalist Youth Congress (NYC) office-bearers and local NCP leaders gathered at the General Post Office (GPO) in Nashik and posted a few letters as part of their campaign.

Koshyari had triggered a row with his remarks that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are moved out of Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, "you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not remain a financial capital".

He later clarified that his remarks were misconstrued.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbai'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai' remarks

RECENT STORIES

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

'Get well soon': NCP's youth wing to send well wishes to Maharashtra Guv Koshyari over 'anti-Mumbai'...

Mumbai updates: Big show of solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray visits Sanjay Raut's residence

Mumbai updates: Big show of solidarity, Uddhav Thackeray visits Sanjay Raut's residence

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

Monsoon session: Amidst opposition protests, Parliament passes Weapons of Mass Destruction bill

New survey reveals what CBSE teachers think about the adoption of technology post-pandemic

New survey reveals what CBSE teachers think about the adoption of technology post-pandemic

Watch Video: England players gatecrash boss Sarina Wiegman's press conference after beating Germany...

Watch Video: England players gatecrash boss Sarina Wiegman's press conference after beating Germany...