German Tourist Duped Of ₹9.75 Lakh By Scammers In Mumbai; One Arrested, Two On The Run

Mumbai: The Santacruz police arrested an individual for allegedly cheating a German national of Rs. 9.75 lakh. However, two other suspects are still at large. The victim, identified as one Soren Habarman (24), is currently on a tour of South Asia countries.

During his stay in Jaipur, he encountered three local individuals who gained his trust and claimed to be involved in a profitable diamond business. These fraudsters sold him rings and a bracelet studded with fake diamonds valued at Rs. 2,000 for a sum Rs. 15 lakh and even warned him that if the police were informed, it would create problems for him and possibly involve authorities from his homeland in Germany.

Accused and Victim Travel to Mumbai after Failed ATM Withdrawal

After unsuccessful attempts to withdraw money in Jaipur, the German national was accompanied by the accused to Delhi. However, they faced similar issues with cash withdrawal. Consequently, they decided to fly to Mumbai. They checked into Hotel Milan International in Santacruz West, Mumbai. During their Mumbai stay, the German national managed to withdraw Rs. 3.75 lakh and also purchased 100 grams of gold biscuits, valued at Rs. 6.20 lakh, from Vaman Hari Pethe between August 19 and 24. As a result, the victim ended up paying the fraudsters a total of Rs. 9.75 lakh in cash and gold.

Upon discovering the fraud, the German national filed a case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC Act at the Santacruz police station.

Subsequently, the Santacruz police promptly established a presence at the hotel where both the complainant and the accused were staying. They arrested an individual identified as Zakir Hussain from Jaipur on September 2. However, the other two accused remain at large.

"The police seized cash and gold worth Rs. 9.70 lakh, which will be returned to the German national in accordance with a court order. The investigation is ongoing, and a search operation is underway to locate the other two accused. The German national was initially in Jaipur, and the accused brought him first to Delhi and then to Mumbai," stated Rajendra Kane, Senior Police Inspector.