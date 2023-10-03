Mumbai: 'General Manager’s Safety Awards' Given To 16 Staff Of Central Railway; Check Details | FPJ

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railways gave away 'General Manager’s Safety Awards' to 16 Central Railway staff- 6 from Mumbai Division, 4 from Bhusaval Division; and 2 each from Nagpur, Pune and Solapur Divisions The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month June to September - 2023, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 3rd October 2023. The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of ₹2000.

Mumbai Division:

Navin Kumar- Pointsman, Bhivpuri Road of Mumbai division while on duty on 22nd August 2023, during exchange of signals, noticed hot axle in the brake van of passing Goods train. He immediately gave a red signal, train was stopped and the fire was put out with the help of fire extinguisher.

Rishi Ranjan, Deputy Station Manager, Kile in Mumbai division while on duty on 31st August 2023, alerted by fire alarm, noticed black smoke emanating from the relay room which was on fire. He immediately informed all concerned, broke the lock of the relay room and put out the fire with the help of fire extinguisher. His prompt action averted a major tragedy.

Abhijit Ganesh, Junior Engineer, Kurla Car Shed, Mumbai division, while on maintenance check duty on 20th September 2023 at Kurla Car Shed, noticed two wheel axle housing covers of a coach in a displaced condition. The coach was marked sick and was sent to Matunga Workshop for appropriate action.

Santosh Dattu Chavan, Trackman, Igatpuri, Mumbai division, while on duty on 22nd September 2023 at Kms 132/40-42 on middle down line noticed four boulders fallen on track. He promptly alerted all concerned. The track was cleared with the help of Gangmen and the line was safe for operation. His dedication and observation helped avert a major mishap.

Mangesh Piraji Avhad, Keyman, Igatpuri, Mumbai division, while on duty on 22nd July 2023 between Kms 134/400 to 134/600 noticed that a passing goods train had uncoupled and the Engine portion had moved about 150 mts. He immediately placed wedges under the wheels of the rear portion to protect the wagons and informed the PWI, who inturn alerted the station master of the next station.

Rajesh Kumar, Fitter-II, C&W, Kalamboli, Mumbai division, while on duty, on 9th July 2023 during checking goods train, noticed the CBC coupler body of one wagon in cracked condition and trush bar of another wagon in broken condition His observation helped avert a major mishap.

Bhusaval Division:

Dinesh Patil, Pointsman, Hirapur, Bhusaval division, while on duty on 30th August 2023, during exchange of signals, noticed smoke coming out from the rear SLR of passing Karnataka express. He immediately gave a red signal, train was stopped, problem was identified as smoke from axle box and the train was run upto Chalisgaon at speed of 10 kmph where it was attended to.

Shashikant Singh, Deputy Station Manager, Nepanagar, Bhusaval division while on duty on 11th July 2023, during exchange of signals with the train crew of 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur express, noticed that an iron load bundle in a goods train had been loosely fitted. He immediately informed all concerned, the goods train was run at 20 kmph till the next station Mandwa and the problem was put right.

Amol Avhad, Assistant Loco Pilot, Goods train, Nandgaon, Bhusaval division, on duty on 30th August 2023, while waiting for line clear at Ghoti station, observed that the nuts of rail joint near starter were in loose condition, He immediately informed all concerned and the problem was solved thus helping avert a major mishap.

Manoj Sanjay Patil, Trackman Bodvad, Bhusaval division, while on duty, on 21st August 2023 at Kms 472/3-1 noticed a rail welding fracture. He immediately informed concerned authorities and His prompt action averted a major mishap.

Nagpur Division:

Amar Singh Rathod, Loco Pilot, Goods train, Amla, Nagpur division, on duty on 02nd August 2023, while examining the loco observed that the outer helical spring of wheel no 5 is in broken condition. The loco was marked failed and detached, thus averting a major mishap.

Abhishek Kushwaha, Assistant Loco Pilot, Goods train, Amla, Nagpur division, on duty on 25th June.2023, while taking over charge observed that the body of a loaded goods wagon in a stationery train was in a slanted and bulging condition. The controller was duly informed and the wagon was detached thus averting a possible mishap.

Pune Division:

Harshvardhan Wankhede, Station Manager, Malavli, Pune division while on duty on 13th September 2023, during exchange of signals, noticed brake binding in the 7th wagon of a passing Goods train. He immediately informed the Station Manager of Kamshet station, where the train was stopped and the issue was solved. His prompt action averted a major mishap.

Purshottam Singh, Station Manager, Hadapsar, Pune division while on duty on 22nd September 2023, during exchange of signals, noticed smoke coming out of the 2nd coach of 11427 Dn Pune-Jasidih express . He gave a red signal and the the smoke which was caused due to brake binding was attended to thus averting a possible mishap.

Solapur Division:

Vipin Kumar, Assistant Pointsman, Aausa Road, Solapur division while on duty on 12th September 2023, noticed a cracked coupling during load stabling. He immediately informed the authorities and a possible mishap was averted.

Kalavati Ramakrishna, Senior Section Engineer, C&W, Wadi, Solapur division, while on duty, on 15th June 2023 during rolling in examination, observed that the R2 axle box. CTRB and cap screw of a wagon were missing. She immediately informed her duty supervisor and the wagon was maked sick for changing the wheels. Her observation helped avert a major mishap

Naresh Lalwani, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

M S Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Sharat Chandrayan, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager and H M Sharma, Chief Electrical Engineer(Operations), Central Railway were present on the occasion.

Read Also Mumbai News: Central Railway Inaugurates Waste Management Plant on Gandhi Jayanti

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)