 General Manager's Safety Award: 14 Western Railway Employees Felicitated For Outstanding Contribution To Safe Train Operations
Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway is seen along with Additional General Manager, Principal Head of Departments and the recipients of GM’s Safety Award | File Photo

Mumbai: Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway felicitated 14 employees at WR Headquarters, Mumbai for their outstanding work which resulted in safe train working.

These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents, during the month of September & October, 2024 and thereby ensuring the safety of train operations. Out of the 14 employees, 04 are from Mumbai Central Division, 03 each from Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar & Vadodara Division, while 01 from Rajkot Division.

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway is seen along with Additional General Manager, Principal Head of Departments and the recipients of GM’s Safety Award | File Photo

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Shri Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff who were being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The employees showed great zeal and commitment towards safe running of trains in various areas of safety such as detection of rail & track fracture, brake binding or dangling objects in passing train, application of emergency brakes to save untoward incidents, save human life, extinguishing the smoke detected in coaches, etc.

"Western Railway is proud of all the awardee employees who with their prompt action and alertness helped to avert the possibility of any untoward incidence" said an official.

