General Manager’s Safety Award: 12 Central Railway Staff Honored, 3 From Mumbai Division Fr Averting Accidents

Mumbai: Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated 12 Central Railway staff i.e. 3 from Mumbai Division, 3 from Bhusaval Division, 4 from Pune and 2 from Solapur Division with Safety Award in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 12.11.2024.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash of ₹ 2000/-.

Mumbai Division

1. Shri Neeraj Kumar, Deputy Station Manager, Pen on 25/09/2024, saw smoke coming out from the 7th Coach of Train no 12619. He stopped the train showing danger signal ,while examining he found a metal piece was stuck between wheel & brake shoe (rubber pad) , He informed the Train Manager, Assistant Loco Pilot and concerned authorities, The Coach was isolated and a potential mishap was averted.

2. Shri Vijay Kumar Srivastava, Motorman, Kalyan on 08/10/2024, working on muck special at Diva station saw OHE wire was broken at KM 43/117, He immediately applied emergency brakes and informed all concerned .The necessary action was taken by Technical staff and safe traffic was started. His quick action averted a potentially serious accident

3. Shri Suraj Sonu , Khalasi, Igatpuri on 23/09/2024 & 25/09/2024, during Rolling in examination found that outer coil spring of one Coach was broken in Train No. 15182 & 12859. The coach was marked sick for traffic . His quick action averted a potentially serious accident.

Bhusaval Division

4. Shri Subandh Kumar Das, Pointsman, Panjhan on 18/09/2024,while exchanging of signals he saw smoke and sparks from coach of Train no 11055. He showed danger signal, but the train did not stop ,so he informed the next station where the train was stopped and immediate action was taken by the staff and solved the problem, His quick action averted a potentially serious accident.

5. Shri Anil Kumar Singh, Pointsman, Bhusaval , on 03/10/2024. He saw smoke and flames coming out from a wagon of a Goods Train. He with the help of Station master stopped the train and fire was extinguished, train was sent to next station cautiously. His alertness saved the train from damage.

6. Shri Shavinath Faujdar ,Keyman , Chalisgaon, on 19/10/2024, while patrolling he noticed deep pit soil sinking at Kms 363/1-2 UP of Main line, He immediately gave all concerned information. A possible accident was averted due to his careful observation and prompt action.

Solapur Division

7. Shri Lokendra Singh Bandela , Sr.Section Engineer, Solapur on 11/09/2024. While doing survey of the project he noticed , many section insulators were not fitted properly. He ensured that they were fitted with the Jig alignment method and got them aligned in time for commissioning. His contribution for the success of the project is in valuable.

8. Shri Vikrant kamble , Sr.Section Engineer, Solapur on 24/09/2024. While patrolling in Hotgi yard, He noticed OHE wire was coming out of suspension bracket ,which was unsafe for operation of pantograph, He took necessary action and made the rail traffic safe.

Pune Division

9. Shri S.S.Rana, Loco pilot, Daund, on 20/10/2024, as he took charge of the goods train ,while inspecting the train he found the leading trolley of the loco had shifted, He gave all concerned message and a possible accident was averted.

10. Shri B.L.Meena loco Pilot, Daund &

11. Smt Tanu sharma , Assistant Loco pilot, Daund

While working on Train no 11417 between Pune - Daund station, they noticed all the main line down signals were off at Yavat station. But the train had to stop on the platform line, They both stopped the train at down home signal and informed the Station Master and Train Manager. Then home signal was turned on and waited for 2 minutes, The Train was received by the platform by tuning off the home signals. Due to the alertness a potential accident was avoided.

12. Shri Santosh Kumar, Technician, Pune, on 16/10/2024, during Rolling in examination test, an unusual movement was observed in a wagon of Goods train. While inspecting he found the yoke stopper rivets were cut and the CVC head striker was hitting the casting. A possible accident was averted due to his careful observation and prompt action.

The General Manager in his address congratulated the awardees and complimented them for their alertness and dedication towards their duties. He said that such acts of alertness and bravery will motivate others to sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Shri Prabhat Ranjan, Additional General Manager, Shri Chandra Kishore Prasad, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Shri Rajneesh Mathur , Principal Chief Engineer, Shri S S Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Shri N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Shri Subodh Kumar Sagar Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer Shri Avanish Kumar Pandey, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Shri Prateek Goswami, Senior Deputy General Manager and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were present on the occasion.