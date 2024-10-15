General Manager's Safety Award: 10 Central Railway Staff Honored, Including 6 From Mumbai Division

Prabhat Ranjan, Additional General Manager, Chandra Kishore Prasad, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Rajneesh Mathur, Principal Chief Engineer, S S Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were present on the occasion | File Photo

Mumbai: Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated 10 Central Railway staff i.e. 6 from Mumbai Division, 2 from Bhusaval Division and 2 from Solapur Division with Safety Award in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 15th October 2024.

The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash of ₹ 2000/-.

Mumbai Division

Laxman Kumar, Deputy Station Manager, Somatne on 07th August 2024, saw sparks coming out from a boost wagon while exchanging hand signals with a passing goods train. He parked the car by showing danger hand signal and released the said wagon and sent the train away. He quickly saved the train from damage.

Abhishek Kumar, Deputy Station Manager, Kasara on 28th September 2024, at the time of exchange of hand signal with passing 15101 Down, saw smoke coming out from the engine of 5th and 6th coach. He parked the car by showing danger hand signal. The train departed after releasing the said coach. He quickly saved the train from damage.

Rajesh Kumar, Train Manager, Panvel on 20th July 2024, while working in a goods train, after passing Jite station, it was seen that the train was divided into two parts between the eighth and ninth wagon. He immediately secured the last part. He repaired the leakage of the ninth wagon, re-coupled the train and dispatched it. His quick action averted a potentially serious accident.

Ramjit Yadav, Track Maintainer, Sion & Nanda Kishore Shinde, Track Maintainer, Sion

Observed rail fracture at kilometer 13/9 during track inspection on 14 th September 2024. Both of them immediately informed all concerned and also protected the track. A possible accident was averted by their quick action.

Sham Jugal Kishore, MCM/TRS/Mechanical, Kalyan during the scheduled inspection of the loco on 09 th September 2024, the brake hanger pin was found broken in the middle which is normally not visible to the naked eye. A possible accident was averted due to his careful observation and prompt action.

Bhusaval Division

Imran Khan, Loco Pilot/Shunter, Jalgaon strong vibration observed in OHE while passing through crossover during shunting. He parked the car immediately. On investigation, the carbon strip of the pantograph was found broken which was hitting the OHE on the crossover. He immediately informed everyone concerned. His quick action averted a possible accident.

Manoj Chaudhary, MCM/C&W/Mechanical, Bhusaval during rolling in examination on 06th September 2024, hot axle and fire was seen in a wagon of the goods train. He immediately informed everyone concerned. A possible accident was averted due to his alertness.

Solapur Division

Ramesh Arjun Ghaanti, Pointsman, Kalaburagi on 17th August 2024, 2 springs of a box wagon of a goods train parked at the station were found missing. All concerned were immediately informed. A possible accident was averted due to his careful action.

Durgacharan Nagle, Safety Counsellor/Electrical, Solapur during inspection at Taj Sultanpur station on 16th August 2024, CLS contractor was found burnt, AT cable lug was melted and fuse was burnt. He took prompt action and got it rectified. Due to his careful observation and prompt action, possible damage to the train could be avoided.

The General Manager in his address congratulated the awardees and complimented them for their alertness and dedication towards their duties. He said that such acts of alertness and bravery will motivate others to sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

Prabhat Ranjan, Additional General Manager, Chandra Kishore Prasad, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Rajneesh Mathur, Principal Chief Engineer, S S Gupta, Principal Chief Operations Manager, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were present on the occasion.